    Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven Meets with Guam Acting Governor Joshua F. Tenorio [Image 3 of 3]

    Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven Meets with Guam Acting Governor Joshua F. Tenorio

    GUAM

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (Jan. 10, 2024) - Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven meets with Guam Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio during a visit to Guam, Jan. 10.

    Raven is traveling to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to meet with military leaders, government officials, community leaders and service members to discuss the importance of regional security and stability and defense of American interests, as well as allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 22:46
    Location: GU
    Guam
    Navy
    INDOPACOM

