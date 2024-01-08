Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven Meets with Guam Acting Governor Joshua F. Tenorio

ASAN, Guam (Jan. 10, 2024) - Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven meets with Guam Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio during a visit to Guam, Jan. 10.



Raven is traveling to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to meet with military leaders, government officials, community leaders and service members to discuss the importance of regional security and stability and defense of American interests, as well as allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

