Airman Dorm Leader guides Holloman newcomers

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mellissa Ravago, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman dorm leader, has a discussion with an Airman in the ADL office at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 8, 2024. ADLs ensure Airmen quality of life in many ways, including checking rooms for cleanliness, identifying amenities that need to be repaired or replaced, and talking with Airmen about their questions and concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

