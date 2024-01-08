Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Dorm Leader guides Holloman newcomers [Image 1 of 2]

    Airman Dorm Leader guides Holloman newcomers

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mellissa Ravago, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman dorm leader, poses for a photo in front of permanent party dormitories at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 8, 2024. ADLs are tasked with assisting junior Airmen living in the dorms, many of whom are living on their own for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    This work, Airman Dorm Leader guides Holloman newcomers [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

