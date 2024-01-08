Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Army Guard unit nears end of Baltic deployment [Image 1 of 2]

    Wisconsin Army Guard unit nears end of Baltic deployment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.09.2024

    Eight members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment left Wisconsin in May 2023 for a deployment to the Baltic region of Europe in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, Reinforce. Pictured are, left to right: Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz, Capt. H. Howey, unit commander Maj. Joe Trovato, Capt. Daniel Yarnall, Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr, 1st Sgt. Alexandria Hughes, Sgt. 1st Class Bridget Vian and Sgt. Alex Soliday. 112t Mobile Public Affairs Detachment photo

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 15:07
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
