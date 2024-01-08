Eight members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment left Wisconsin in May 2023 for a deployment to the Baltic region of Europe in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, Reinforce. Pictured are, left to right: Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz, Capt. H. Howey, unit commander Maj. Joe Trovato, Capt. Daniel Yarnall, Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr, 1st Sgt. Alexandria Hughes, Sgt. 1st Class Bridget Vian and Sgt. Alex Soliday. 112t Mobile Public Affairs Detachment photo
This work, Wisconsin Army Guard unit nears end of Baltic deployment [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wisconsin Army Guard unit nears end of Baltic deployment
