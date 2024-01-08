Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin Army Guard unit nears end of Baltic deployment [Image 2 of 2]

    Wisconsin Army Guard unit nears end of Baltic deployment

    LATVIA

    09.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz and Capt. H. J. Howey of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment interview a weapons squad leader from the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment Sept. 17, 2023 during anti-tank weapon systems training at Camp Adazi, Latvia. 112th Mobile Public Affairs photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 15:07
    Photo ID: 8193634
    VIRIN: 230917-Z-YU904-1595
    Resolution: 5317x3798
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Army Guard unit nears end of Baltic deployment [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wisconsin Army Guard unit nears end of Baltic deployment
    Wisconsin Army Guard unit nears end of Baltic deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wisconsin Army Guard unit nears end of Baltic deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    WisGuard
    #nationalguard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #112MPAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT