Lt. Col. Thomas Shine assumed command of the 193rd Special Operations Support Squadron during a change of command ceremony in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Jan. 7, 2024. The presiding officer for the ceremony was Col. Gordon Frankenfield, 193rd Special Operations Group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 14:49
|Photo ID:
|8193627
|VIRIN:
|240107-F-OG477-4295
|Resolution:
|2033x1378
|Size:
|443.88 KB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 193rd Special Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Bela Vaszlavik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
