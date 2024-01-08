Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    193rd Special Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 9]

    193rd Special Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Lt. Col. Thomas Shine assumed command of the 193rd Special Operations Support Squadron during a change of command ceremony in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Jan. 7, 2024. The presiding officer for the ceremony was Col. Gordon Frankenfield, 193rd Special Operations Group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 14:49
    Photo ID: 8193625
    VIRIN: 240107-F-OG477-7118
    Resolution: 2784x1732
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 193rd Special Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Bela Vaszlavik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    193rd Special Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    193rd Special Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    193rd Special Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    193rd Special Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    193rd Special Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    193rd Special Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    193rd Special Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    193rd Special Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    193rd Special Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guidon
    ceremonial
    PAANG
    193 SOW
    193 SOSS
    193 SOG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT