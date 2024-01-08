Cmdr. Alex Armatas, commanding officer and flight leader of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, prepares to exit his aircraft after returning from a training flight over Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at NAF El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 15:16 Photo ID: 8193609 VIRIN: 240109-N-KB563-1230 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.71 MB Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.