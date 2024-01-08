Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro [Image 4 of 6]

    Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael Russell 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 15:16
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    NAF El Centro

