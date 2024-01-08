Texas Twins Embark on a Journey: From Midland to the Navy

Twin brothers Matthew (Left) and Andrew (Right) Rusk from Midland, Texas, join the United States Navy in a remarkable display of camaraderie and shared dreams. Matthew will train to become a Navy Hull Technician and Andrew will be trained in the Navy’s Advanced Electronic Computer Field.
