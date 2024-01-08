Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Twins Embark on a Journey: From Midland to the Navy

    SAN ANTONIO TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Allen Cordova 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Twin brothers Matthew (Left) and Andrew (Right) Rusk from Midland, Texas, join the United States Navy in a remarkable display of camaraderie and shared dreams. Matthew will train to become a Navy Hull Technician and Andrew will be trained in the Navy’s Advanced Electronic Computer Field.

