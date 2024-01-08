Twin brothers Matthew (Left) and Andrew (Right) Rusk from Midland, Texas, join the United States Navy in a remarkable display of camaraderie and shared dreams. Matthew will train to become a Navy Hull Technician and Andrew will be trained in the Navy’s Advanced Electronic Computer Field.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 10:31 Photo ID: 8193275 VIRIN: 231127-N-XV465-1001 Resolution: 2228x2115 Size: 1.23 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO TEXAS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Twins Embark on a Journey: From Midland to the Navy, by Allen Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.