Texas Twins Embark on a Journey: From Midland to the Navy

Photo By Allen Cordova | Twin brothers Matthew (Left) and Andrew (Right) Rusk from Midland, Texas, join the...... read more read more Photo By Allen Cordova | Twin brothers Matthew (Left) and Andrew (Right) Rusk from Midland, Texas, join the United States Navy in a remarkable display of camaraderie and shared dreams. Matthew will train to become a Navy Hull Technician and Andrew will be trained in the Navy’s Advanced Electronic Computer Field. see less | View Image Page

In a remarkable tale of shared dreams, twin brothers Andrew and Matthew Rusk from Midland, Texas, embarked on an extraordinary journey together by joining the United States Navy.



Born in the Lone Star State, the brothers moved around the country with their father and are now setting sail for a life of service, adventure, and dedication to their country. Having been inseparable throughout their lives, the twins saw the Navy as an opportunity to continue supporting each other while embarking on a shared adventure.



The journey from Midland to naval service will involve rigorous training and preparation. From Recruit Training Command (boot camp) to specialized job training schools, Andrew and Matthew will experience a transformative process that not only will sharpen their physical abilities but also instill in them the discipline and resilience required for life in the military and beyond.



The brothers stated that Andrew initially had the idea first to join the military, but it was Matthew who took the initiative to speak with all the local military recruiters during his junior year of high school.



“I’ve been thinking about joining the service since the sixth grade,” Andrew said, who is a senior at Midland high school along with his brother. I chose the Navy for opportunity; I felt overall it was the better branch.”



Andrew and Matthew will attend boot camp together. It will be a bonding experience, strengthening the already unbreakable connection between the twins. Upon graduation, they will attend different technical schools. They’re both looking forward to starting a new career and getting their lives set up after high school.



Upon graduating from boot camp, Andrew will receive training in the Navy’s Advanced Electronics Computer Field. He will receive extensive hands-on instruction in repairing and maintaining electronic equipment such as radars, computer and communication systems.



Matthew will serve in America’s Navy as a hull maintenance technician and will receive advanced training in welding, plumbing, blueprint reading, metalwork and will specialize in almost all shipboard repairs.



“Four years ago, I made a plan to learn how to weld. I took dual credit classes that taught me how.” Matthew said. “The Navy seems like the more well-rounded branch for what I’m planning on doing.”



The journey for these brothers began with a shared aspiration to serve their nation. Inspired by the television series “Seal Team” and their great grandfather who served in the Army, the call of duty resonated strongly with them from an early age.



Operations Specialist 1st Class Adrian Ramos recruited the brothers, but he is confident in his counterpart, Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christopher Nunez, who will take over and ensure that the twins are physically and mentally prepared to cope with the challenges of recruit training. Both recruiters are assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Midland.



For more information about Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, go to www.cnrc.navy.mil/San-Antonio/ or follow NTAG San Antonio on Facebook at (https://www.facebook.com/NTAGSanAntonio), and Instagram (@NTAG.SANATONIO).



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility include more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.