    U.S. Army participates in AT4 Range [Image 2 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 382nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Legion conducts an AT4 familiarization range, Nov. 7, 2023, at an undisclosed location. The range consisted of firing 12 shoulder mounted AT4s to provide Soldiers firsthand experience with shoulder mounted projectile systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 07:18
    Photo ID: 8193139
    VIRIN: 231107-A-FG676-6061
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 36.68 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army participates in AT4 Range [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gunnery
    AT4
    Training

