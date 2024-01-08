U.S. Army participates in AT4 Range

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 382nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Legion conducts an AT4 familiarization range, Nov. 7, 2023, at an undisclosed location. The range consisted of firing 12 shoulder mounted AT4s to provide Soldiers firsthand experience with shoulder mounted projectile systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

