U.S. Army participates in AT4 Range

U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Welsh, assigned to Headquarters, and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois National Guard, fires an AT4 at an undisclosed location, Nov. 7, 2023. The AT4, developed by Sweden, is intended to give ground forces a viable means to disable or destroy armored fighting vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

