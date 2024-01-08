Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast leaders host Chargé d’Affaires Eric Stromayer in Miami

Leadership representatives from the Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast unified command met with U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Chargé d’Affaires Eric Stromayer, to discuss the Operation Vigilant Sentry posture and other maritime security initiatives at Coast Guard District Seven in Miami, Florida, Jan. 8, 2024. HSTF-SE was established in 2003 and frequently coordinates efforts across multiple federal, state, and local agencies to maximize readiness under the 2004 OVS plan to respond to maritime migration events throughout the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

Date Taken: 01.08.2024
Location: MIAMI, FL, US