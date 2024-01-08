Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast leaders host Chargé d’Affaires Eric Stromayer in Miami [Image 3 of 6]

    Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast leaders host Chargé d’Affaires Eric Stromayer in Miami

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Leadership representatives from the Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast unified command met with U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Chargé d’Affaires Eric Stromayer, to discuss the Operation Vigilant Sentry posture and other maritime security initiatives at Coast Guard District Seven in Miami, Florida, Jan. 8, 2024. HSTF-SE was established in 2003 and frequently coordinates efforts across multiple federal, state, and local agencies to maximize readiness under the 2004 OVS plan to respond to maritime migration events throughout the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

    U.S. Embassy
    Haiti
    D7
    HSTF-SE

