    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro names the future USNS Bethesda (EMS 1) [Image 6 of 6]

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro names the future USNS Bethesda (EMS 1)

    BETHESDA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    BETHESDA, Md (Jan. 8, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro names the future USNS Bethesda (EMS 1), the lead ship of the new EMS class, during a ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s National Intrepid Center of Excellence. The naming honors the legacy of healthcare support from the professionals that make up Naval Support Activity Bethesda and the formerly named National Navy Medical Center Bethesda. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jared Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 17:40
    Photo ID: 8192851
    VIRIN: 240108-N-LY692-1032
    Resolution: 8142x5256
    Size: 19.53 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro names the future USNS Bethesda (EMS 1) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECNAV
    BETHESDA
    CARLOS DEL TORO
    EMS1

