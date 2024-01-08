Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro names the future USNS Bethesda (EMS 1)

BETHESDA, Md (Jan. 8, 2024) – Maryland Governor Wes Moore speaks during the future USNS Bethesda (EMS 1), the lead ship of the new EMS class, naming ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s National Intrepid Center of Excellence. The naming honors the legacy of healthcare support from the professionals that make up Naval Support Activity Bethesda and the formerly named National Navy Medical Center Bethesda. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jared Mancuso)

