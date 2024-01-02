MILLINGTON, Tennessee (Jan. 3, 2024) Christine Rodriguez, Program Executive Officer, Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions, speaks with Michael Neal, a Travel Processing Center (TPC) manager, during a TPC tour. TPC is one of seven transactional HR Centers of Excellence around the globe assigned to Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, a command within MyNavy Career Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 09:14
|Photo ID:
|8192354
|VIRIN:
|240103-N-JO787-1007
|Resolution:
|6005x3650
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SES Christine Rodriguez visits MNCC [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT