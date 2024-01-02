Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SES Christine Rodriguez visits MNCC [Image 5 of 6]

    SES Christine Rodriguez visits MNCC

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. John Stevens 

    MyNavy Career Center

    MILLINGTON, Tennessee (Jan. 3, 2024) As Eian Guevarra, a Travel Processing Center (TPC) travel examiner, bottom right, demonstrates travel processing procedure, Lt. Cmdr. David Petersen, TPC officer-in-charge, far right, answers a question from Christine Rodriguez, Program Executive Officer, Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions, bottom left, during a TPC tour. TPC is one of seven transactional HR Centers of Excellence around the globe assigned to Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, a command within MyNavy Career Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John Stevens)

    This work, SES Christine Rodriguez visits MNCC [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

