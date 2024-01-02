Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Deck Department Rigs An Accommodation Ladder [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4) Deck Department Rigs An Accommodation Ladder

    CROATIA

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony Konrad 

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

    RIJEKA, CROATIA (DEC. 22, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Third Class Giselle Olivera, from Rancho Cordova, CA, rigs an accommodation ladder onboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4). Hershel "Woody" Williams recently finished a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Anthony C. Konrad/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Deck Department Rigs An Accommodation Ladder [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Anthony Konrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

