RIJEKA, CROATIA (DEC. 22, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Third Class Giselle Olivera, from Rancho Cordova, CA, rigs an accommodation ladder onboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4). Hershel "Woody" Williams recently finished a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Anthony C. Konrad/Released)

