RIJEKA, CROATIA (DEC. 22, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Second Class Ashley Wallace, from San Jose, CA, passes a spike to Boatswain’s Mate Third Class Giselle Olivera, from Rancho Cordova, CA, during accommodation ladder rigging onboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4). Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Anthony C. Konrad/Released)

