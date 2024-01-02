Brig. Gen. Gallman Frocking Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kelvin Gallman, the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing assistant wing commander, is frocked to the rank of brigadier general on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2024. Frocking is a tradition where Marines are advanced to the next pay grade, assuming the title and the responsibilities prior to their official date of promotion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

