U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kelvin Gallman, the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing assistant wing commander, shakes hands with Col. Leroy Butler, Defense Policy Review Initiative Division director for Marine Corps Installation Pacific Camp Butler, after being frocked to the rank of brigadier general on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2024. Frocking is a tradition where Marines are advanced to the next pay grade, assuming the title and the responsibilities prior to their official date of promotion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 02:02
|Photo ID:
|8192231
|VIRIN:
|240108-M-CC164-1059
|Resolution:
|7518x5014
|Size:
|16.79 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Gallman Frocking Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
