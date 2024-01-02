Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Gallman Frocking Ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

    Brig. Gen. Gallman Frocking Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kelvin Gallman, the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing assistant wing commander, shakes hands with Col. Leroy Butler, Defense Policy Review Initiative Division director for Marine Corps Installation Pacific Camp Butler, after being frocked to the rank of brigadier general on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2024. Frocking is a tradition where Marines are advanced to the next pay grade, assuming the title and the responsibilities prior to their official date of promotion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    This work, Brig. Gen. Gallman Frocking Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

