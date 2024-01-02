29th IBCT Hands Over the Reigns of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon I. Kumalae, incoming command sergeant major of the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Hawaii Army National Guard gives a speech during the 29th IBCT change of responsibility ceremony, Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2024. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of responsibility by passing the unit's colors from one senior noncommissioned officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Mariah-Alexsandra K. Manandic-Kapu)

