    29th IBCT Hands Over the Reigns of Responsibility [Image 1 of 8]

    29th IBCT Hands Over the Reigns of Responsibility

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers and family members of the Hawaii Army National Guard salute the flag during the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team change of responsibility ceremony, Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2024. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of responsibility by passing the unit's colors from one senior noncommissioned officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Mariah-Alexsandra K. Manandic-Kapu)

