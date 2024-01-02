Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokosuka Fire Engine Parade [Image 4 of 6]

    Yokosuka Fire Engine Parade

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 7, 2024) - A fireman from the Yokosuka City Fire Bureau yells to another fireman during the repel demonstration at the Yokosuka Fire Engine Parade. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 19:55
    Photo ID: 8192087
    VIRIN: 240107-N-BB059-1150
    Resolution: 5905x3941
    Size: 11.62 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokosuka Fire Engine Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokosuka Fire Engine Parade
    Yokosuka Fire Engine Parade
    Yokosuka Fire Engine Parade
    Yokosuka Fire Engine Parade
    Yokosuka Fire Engine Parade
    Yokosuka Fire Engine Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire
    cfay
    yokosuka
    parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT