YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 7, 2024) - Participants in the Yokosuka Fire Engine Parade line up at the starting line before the parade begins. A ladder truck from Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services participated in the parade. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

