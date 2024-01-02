McCormick Assumes Command of Maintenance Group

Lt. Col. Kenneth McCormick, the newly appointed commander of the 124th Maintenance Group, assumes command of the MXG during an assumption of command ceremony at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Jan. 7, 2023. McCormick embarks on a maintenance command after spending his early career as a pilot and cyber operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

