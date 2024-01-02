Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McCormick Assumes Command of Maintenance Group [Image 9 of 11]

    McCormick Assumes Command of Maintenance Group

    ID, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Kenneth McCormick, the newly appointed commander of the 124th Maintenance Group, assumes command of the MXG during an assumption of command ceremony at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Jan. 7, 2023. McCormick embarks on a maintenance command after spending his early career as a pilot and cyber operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 19:28
    Photo ID: 8192075
    VIRIN: 240107-Z-IM874-3084
    Resolution: 6733x4489
    Size: 21.67 MB
    Location: ID, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCormick Assumes Command of Maintenance Group [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Assumption of Command
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Maintenance Group

