U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Caponpon, 163d Force Support Squadron, supervises the search and recovery team of 11 Airmen as part of the services mortuary affairs function at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 7, 2024. During the training, Airmen used search methods with assigned roles to locate items that may be found in a real-world crisis like personal effects and human remains. These methods ensure effects are found, documented and identified for appropriate processing.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter)

