    MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    163d Attack Wing   

    163d Force Support Squadron Airmen create tags for effects found while performing search and recovery team training as part of the services mortuary affairs function at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 7, 2024. During the training, Airmen used search methods with assigned roles to locate items that may be found in a real-world crisis like personal effects and human remains. These methods ensure effects are found, documented and identified for appropriate processing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 17:47
    Photo ID: 8192006
    VIRIN: 240107-Z-RZ465-1062
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 26.81 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Search and Recovery Team [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recovery
    line
    services
    casualty
    FSS

