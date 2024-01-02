163d Force Support Squadron Airmen create tags for effects found while performing search and recovery team training as part of the services mortuary affairs function at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 7, 2024. During the training, Airmen used search methods with assigned roles to locate items that may be found in a real-world crisis like personal effects and human remains. These methods ensure effects are found, documented and identified for appropriate processing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter)

