175th Wing celebrates top airman from previous year

Maryland Air National Guard Master Sgt. Abigail Comerford, 175th Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year for the first sergeant category, Maryland Air National Guard, receives a plaque at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Jan. 7, 2024. The annual event honors the outstanding achievements of the Maryland Air National Guard and names the wing’s outstanding airman of the year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

