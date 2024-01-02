Maryland Air National Guard Master Sgt. Samillia Glover, 175th Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year for the senior non-commissioned officer category, Maryland Air National Guard, receives a plaque at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Jan. 7, 2024. The annual event honors the outstanding achievements of the Maryland Air National Guard and names the wing’s outstanding airman of the year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2024 15:47
|Photo ID:
|8191930
|VIRIN:
|240107-Z-DC119-1108
|Resolution:
|4027x2263
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 175th Wing celebrates top airman from previous year [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
