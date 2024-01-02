Members of the 161st Medical Group conducts tourniquet training at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, January 8, 2024. Proper tourniquet application can be the difference between life and death. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)
This work, 161st Medical Group conducts tourniquet training [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jayson Burns
