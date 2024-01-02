Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    161st Medical Group conducts tourniquet training [Image 1 of 3]

    161st Medical Group conducts tourniquet training

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Members of the 161st Medical Group conducts tourniquet training at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, January 8, 2024. Proper tourniquet application can be the difference between life and death. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    medical
    161st Air Refueling Wing
    tourniquet
    Arizona
    Goldwater
    Copperheads

