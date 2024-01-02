Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    161st Security Forces Squadron offers sim round familiarization opportunity [Image 3 of 3]

    161st Security Forces Squadron offers sim round familiarization opportunity

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    161st Security Forces Squadron members direct Airmen during a simulation round familiarization drill at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, January 7, 2024. These quick and straightforward drills work to ensure Airmen who don’t handle weaponry as part of their regular duties are ready for the worst-case scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 13:15
    Photo ID: 8191800
    VIRIN: 240106-Z-FJ284-1012
    Resolution: 5598x3725
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 161st Security Forces Squadron offers sim round familiarization opportunity [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    161st Air Refueling Wing
    Security Forces
    Arizona
    Weapons
    Goldwater
    Copperheads

