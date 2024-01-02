161st Security Forces Squadron offers sim round familiarization opportunity

161st Security Forces Squadron members direct Airmen during a simulation round familiarization drill at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, January 7, 2024. These quick and straightforward drills work to ensure Airmen who don’t handle weaponry as part of their regular duties are ready for the worst-case scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 Photo ID: 8191798 Resolution: 4261x2835 by TSgt Jayson Burns