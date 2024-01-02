U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jimmy Pearce, Emergency Mangager, 113th Civil Engineering Squadron, teaches a Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Readiness class to 113th Wing Airmen at 113th Civil Engineering Squadron Headquarters, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on January 6, 2024. Airmen trained to protect themselves, their wingmen and defend the base in the event of a CBRN attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 13:02 Photo ID: 8191777 VIRIN: 240106-Z-JL079-1091 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.31 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff Sgt. Pearce CBRN Instructor [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.