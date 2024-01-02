U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jimmy Pearce, Emergency Mangager, 113th Civil Engineering Squadron, teaches a Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Readiness class to 113th Wing Airmen at 113th Civil Engineering Squadron Headquarters, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on January 6, 2024. Airmen trained to protect themselves, their wingmen and defend the base in the event of a CBRN attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2024 13:02
|Photo ID:
|8191777
|VIRIN:
|240106-Z-JL079-1091
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Pearce CBRN Instructor [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT