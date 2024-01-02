Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    113th Wing CBRN Training [Image 1 of 2]

    113th Wing CBRN Training

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Batchelor 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, train for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Readiness at 113th Civil Engineering Squadron Headquarters, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on January 6, 2024. Airmen trained to protect themselves, their wingmen and defend the base in the event of a CBRN attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    MOPP
    CBRN
    Deployment Readiness
    M-50

