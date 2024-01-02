U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, train for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Readiness at 113th Civil Engineering Squadron Headquarters, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on January 6, 2024. Airmen trained to protect themselves, their wingmen and defend the base in the event of a CBRN attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2024 13:02
|Photo ID:
|8191776
|VIRIN:
|240106-Z-JL079-1090
|Resolution:
|5208x4024
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 113th Wing CBRN Training [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT