U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, train for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Readiness at 113th Civil Engineering Squadron Headquarters, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on January 6, 2024. Airmen trained to protect themselves, their wingmen and defend the base in the event of a CBRN attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 13:02 Photo ID: 8191776 VIRIN: 240106-Z-JL079-1090 Resolution: 5208x4024 Size: 7.52 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 113th Wing CBRN Training [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.