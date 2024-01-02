Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    553rd Air Force Band holds Inactivation Ceremony [Image 9 of 17]

    553rd Air Force Band holds Inactivation Ceremony

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    An inactivation ceremony was held for the 553rd Air Force Band, also known as the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast, at the 193rd Regional Support Group, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Jan. 6, 2023. The 553rd Air Force Band traces its lineage back to the 53rd Army Air Forces Band formed in Rapid City, S.D., on Aug. 2, 1942. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

