553rd Air Force Band holds Inactivation Ceremony

An inactivation ceremony was held for the 553rd Air Force Band, also known as the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast, at the 193rd Regional Support Group, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Jan. 6, 2023. The 553rd Air Force Band traces its lineage back to the 53rd Army Air Forces Band formed in Rapid City, S.D., on Aug. 2, 1942. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

