    Beale AFB Elephant Walk

    Beale AFB Elephant Walk

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady’s and chase cars from the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron, T-38 Talon’s from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, and KC-135R Stratotanker’s from the 940th Air Refueling Wing conduct an elephant walk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2023. The elephant walk showcased a display of joint airpower between the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and 940th ARW hosted at Beale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown) (This photo was edited for artistic effect by increasing saturation and contrast, and widening the crop length x width while shortening the height)

