Beale AFB Elephant Walk

U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon’s from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, U-2 Dragon Lady’s and chase cars from the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron, and KC-135R Stratotanker’s from the 940th Air Refueling Wing conduct an elephant walk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2023. The elephant walk showcased a display of joint airpower between the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and 940th hosted at Beale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
