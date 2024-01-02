Beale AFB Elephant Walk

U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady’s and chase cars from the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron, T-38 Talon’s from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, and KC-135R Stratotanker’s from the 940th Air Refueling Wing conduct an elephant walk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2023. The elephant walk showcased a display of joint airpower between the wings hosted at Beale. This photo has been edited by increasing the saturation and photoshopped in a sky to create an illustration. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

