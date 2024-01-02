U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady’s and chase cars from the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron, T-38 Talon’s from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, and KC-135R Stratotanker’s from the 940th Air Refueling Wing conduct an elephant walk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2023. The elephant walk showcased a display of joint airpower between the wings hosted at Beale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 18:26
|Photo ID:
|8190580
|VIRIN:
|240104-F-QO967-1088
|Resolution:
|7331x4887
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Beale AFB Elephant Walk [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
