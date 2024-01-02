Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale AFB Elephant Walk [Image 1 of 3]

    Beale AFB Elephant Walk

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady’s and chase cars from the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron, T-38 Talon’s from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, and KC-135R Stratotanker’s from the 940th Air Refueling Wing conduct an elephant walk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2023. The elephant walk showcased a display of joint airpower between the wings hosted at Beale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    U-2 Dragon Lady
    T-38 Talon
    elephant walk
    940 ARW
    99 RS

