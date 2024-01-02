Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion and swearing-in ceremony iho LTG Mingus [Image 7 of 7]

    Promotion and swearing-in ceremony iho LTG Mingus

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Randy A. George promotes U.S. Army Lt. Gen. James J. Mingus to the rank of general during a promotion ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan 4, 2023.Gen. James J. Mingus was also sworn in as the 39th Vice Chief of Staff of the Army (VCSA). The VCSA serves as the principal deputy to the chief of staff of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

