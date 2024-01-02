Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Va., N.C. National Guard Soldiers learn funeral honors fundamentals [Image 3 of 3]

    Va., N.C. National Guard Soldiers learn funeral honors fundamentals

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    Photo by A.J. Coyne 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Spc. Gabriel Joines (left), a Virginia National Guard Soldier assigned to the Cedar Bluff-based 1033rd Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group, and Sgt. Brooke Hulings (right), a North Carolina National Guard Soldier assigned to the 882nd Engineer Company, 105th Engineer Battalion, 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, train on conducting funeral honors for military veterans during a training course Dec. 13, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The five-day course introduced Soldiers to the finer points of rendering honors to military veterans and prepared them to conduct professional military funeral honors in accordance with service tradition. Four Virginia National Guard Soldiers and two North Carolina National Guard Soldiers participated in the course, which was led by the Virginia National Guard Funeral Honors Program.

