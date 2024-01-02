Va., N.C. National Guard Soldiers learn funeral honors fundamentals

Spc. Gabriel Joines (center), a Virginia National Guard Soldier assigned to the Cedar Bluff-based 1033rd Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group, listens to Staff Sgt. Jason Cain, lead instructor for the Virginia National Guard Funeral Honors Program, during Level 1 training Dec. 13, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The five-day course introduced Soldiers to the finer points of rendering honors to military veterans and prepared them to conduct professional military funeral honors in accordance with service tradition. Four Virginia National Guard Soldiers and two North Carolina National Guard Soldiers participated in the course, which was led by the Virginia National Guard Funeral Honors Program.

