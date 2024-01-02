NSWCPD Continues Building Defense Ecosystem with University Partners

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) gathers with university partners at the Philadelphia Navy Yard Marriott on Nov. 2, 2023 during the second part of the Liberty Tech Bridge, University Day Series. During this series, university partners and government employees learned more about methods to enable collaboration between Naval Warfare Centers and Academia by utilizing National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) programming. An overview of the programming was delivered by NSIN New Jersey Regional Engagement Principal Spencer Reynolds. (U.S. Navy Photo by Gary Ell/Released)

Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 Photo ID: 8189978 by Gary Ell